Landmark 80-year-old church in Nova Scotia bought by two Acadian groups

A large, deconsecrated Roman Catholic church in southwestern Nova Scotia that was facing demolition has been sold.

A news release says the St. Bernard Church -- a landmark to the Acadian community -- has been bought by Nation Prospere Acadie and la Societe Heritage Saint-Bernard and the agreement was ratified by the Diocese of Halifax-Yarmouth on Friday.

The Nation Prospere Acadie and la Societe Heritage Saint-Bernard says it is also fundraising $2.5 million until next June to help repair the church, including modernizing its heating system and revamping the water damage suffered in recent years.

The church officially closed last summer after it saw a steep drop in the number of people, as few as 40, attending mass in the 1,300-square-metre building.

The 80-year-old building was listed for sale in March with an asking price of $250,000.

Jean LeBlanc, president of the Societe Heritage Saint-Bernard, has said he wants to see the church converted into apartments because there's a shortage of housing in the rural area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2023.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.