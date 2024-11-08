Legion Love: Weymouth, N.S. branch revived thanks to community support, new leadership

The Royal Canadian Legion Weymouth Branch 67 Remembrance Day ceremony will display its new basement, accessible doors and other upgrades thanks to community support.

Loretta Trefry didn’t set out to be the president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 67 in Weymouth, N.S., but her determination to revive the community space put her at the forefront.

“A lot of people come to me and say, ‘You’re doing such a great job bringing the legion back,’ and every time I tell them, ‘We are doing a great job.’ I could not do this without the support of my vice president, my secretary, the treasurer, and our chaplains.”

The 45-year-old is married to a veteran and took office in 2023 as vice president. The legion was still trying to bounce back from COVID-19, and was lacking both volunteers and members. With a basement filled with mold and disintegrating support beams, the building itself was deteriorating. Leadership was considering cutting back on hours and services.

“So, I felt like we should try and save the legion. My best friend and I got together; we got Bingo going again. We got craft shows going, talent shows, gospel, dances… we just went full force into the legion to try and bring back as many people as we could.”

Disintegrating support beams at the Weymouth, N.S., legion are pictured before repairs were made. (Courtesy: Royal Canadian Legion Branch 67)

Legion renovations

Trefry became president in January 2024 and brought in new committee chairs to help bring her vision for improving the legion to life.

“I made the decision to shut our legion down temporarily until the [moldy] basement was gutted and redone. The estimates that we had come in were just over $174,000. It was a lot of fundraising, but I had such a great group of people with me that we made it fun.”

The fundraising became a community effort, though Trefry’s temporary closure of the legion for upgrades was also met with some pushback.

“I had to close our hall to all rentals and events, which really did not earn me any favours as the new president coming in. I had grown men verbally attack me. I had posts on Facebook directed at me, calling me names,” recalls Trefry. “It was not an easy thing, but it needed to be done.”

Other upgrades this year include a new concrete retaining wall, and new accessible doors.

Repairs are underway at the legion in Weymouth, N.S. (Courtesy: Royal Canadian Legion Branch 67)

“I knew we had members who were in wheelchairs who couldn’t even get into the building because there was a lip at the door,” adds Trefry. “And so, for me to see them struggling to get into the building really affected me because that's taking away their dignity. They're having to ask for help.”

George Manzer has represented the area for the municipality of Digby for 12 years. The councillor agrees the upgrades were needed, calling the legion a “pivotal establishment” in the community.

“It’s a good feeling to see the upgrades and the continued operation of the legion,” says Manzer. “It’s wonderful to have that organization in the community, and under the new president has reinvigorated interest in the legion. So, hats off for all involved.”

Mold along a cement wall is pictured at the Weymouth, N.S., legion. (Courtesy: Royal Canadian Legion Branch 67)

Honouring veterans

For Trefry, it’s her respect for veterans and legion members that ignites her passion.

“Weldon Francis is a veteran at our legion. He is one of three surviving Korean War veterans who was a member of our legion when I was 15 years old,” recalls Trefry. “Weldy was absolutely the sweetest man I've ever met in my life. He’s so kind, welcoming and friendly. He comes fully dressed in his uniform, and this man is 93-years old, and he couldn’t get in the building, and so, just anything I could do to try and make the legion better for him, that’s what I wanted to do.”

The legion will be holding a Remembrance Day service on Monday, Nov. 11.

“I know on Remembrance Day the hall is filled to capacity,” adds Manzer. “I lay the wreath for a few organizations, so I’ll be there and taking part.”

Looking ahead

Future renovations for the legion include new windows and a second accessible entrance.

“We’re getting there,” adds Trefry. “I can’t thank everybody enough because the support has been overwhelming.”

“Hopefully I do stay on as president, because our bank account looks a little sad right now because of all the renovations we’ve done,” adds Trefry. “So, I would like to keep going with the fundraising another year and try and get a nice safety net built back up, then preferably retire as president.”

There may be more work to be done, but the committee is encouraged by what it’s seeing. A week ago, the legion hosted a dance that was at capacity, having to turn some people away at the door. The legion also brought in a summer student as part of its efforts to attract new members. Before the legion closed for upgrades, it had 162 members, now it stands at 210.

“Back when I started there at 15-years old, the legion was full of people. And that’s what I want to see again. I want it being the hub of the community.”