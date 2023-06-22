'Let's go 10,000': Rock snake in Saint John aims for record length
There is a snake slithering at Little Reservoir River in Saint John, N.B., and it has everyone hissing with joy.
Willy the rock snake was started on June 14 by Shawn Gionet, a member of the Facebook group Saint John Rocks.
“I just seen a little post about Roscoe,” says Gionet, referring a rock snake he saw in a Facebook post. “I said I’m going to start one at the Little Reservoir River.”
He initially placed seven rocks to start the snake. In its first week the body has grown over ten times its original length to include over 100 stones.
“I never thought it would get this big in a week,” Gionet says.
“People don’t realize when we are standing here that we are the ones that started it,” says Gionet. “People think we added a rock and are just taking it in, but really I am just counting them.”
Each rock in the snake’s body is unique from the other. Paintings on the stones range from cartoon characters, animals, and inspirational messages.
A painted rock part of Willy’s body. (Courtesy: Avery Macrae)
“Some of the talent you see on these rocks is amazing,” Gionet says. “It’s awesome, like I said Saint John Rocks. Literally.”
Rock painting is common in the Port City. The over 6,000 members of the Saint John Rocks Facebook group have been painting stones for years, sharing and hiding them for others to find and enjoy all over Saint John.
“Got lots of summer left,” says Gionet. “And this is just a great way to get the community together.”
Gionet is hopeful to see the snake grow over the summer. In order for that to happen the stones need to stay in the body.
“We just suggest people don’t take the rocks,” Gionet urges. “We are missing a few but it’s going to happen, people like the rocks and are going to take them. Like Saint John Rocks is about collecting rocks and re-hiding them. But we are trying to see how big we can get this snake, and we don’t want people to take the rocks.”
Gionet says he hopes the snake can reach record lengths, with a goal of a 10,000 rock long serpent.
For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Debris field found near Titanic as Canadian ROV searches sea floor for missing sub
A remotely operated underwater vehicle has discovered a debris field near the Titanic as the search for a missing submersible continued Thursday.
Government benefits helped lower-income households afford rising cost of living: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says lower-income households maintained their purchasing power despite high inflation with help from government benefits.
LIVE NOW | RCMP to release names of Manitoba crash victims as city gathers in mourning
RCMP are set to release the names of the people who died in a fiery bus crash a week ago as a small western Manitoba community prepares to gather in mourning for the 16 lives lost.
House of Commons rises for the summer after all parties agree to early adjournment
The House of Commons rose for the summer overnight on Wednesday, after all parties agreed to end a politically intense spring sitting a few days early.
WATCH | Firefighters use tractor to hoist a horse after it fell into a pool
Florida firefighters rescued a horse that jumped into a swimming pool this week, lifting it with a tractor.
Tourist sub customer calls his 2021 dive to the Titanic a 'kamikaze operation'
As an international search continued for a vessel that disappeared after setting out for the underwater wreckage of the Titanic, a man who was one of the submersible company's first customers characterized a dive he made to the site two years ago as a 'kamikaze operation.'
LIVE | Live updates: Search for the missing Titan submersible
Follow along for live updates throughout the day on the OceanGate submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.
Civil society team heading to Syria, but Ottawa won't support repatriation efforts
The federal government has rebuffed an offer from a civil society delegation to travel to northeastern Syria on Ottawa's behalf to repatriate detained Canadians.
Baby Shark bath toy recalled in Canada
A battery operated Baby Shark bath toy has been recalled in Canada because the plastic fin may cause lacerations.
Toronto
-
Ontario reveals its new operating provincial park. Here’s what you need to know
The Ontario government revealed Thursday the location for their new operating provincial park, saying it will be situated in cottage country just a few hours drive from the Greater Toronto Area.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Debris field found near Titanic as Canadian ROV searches sea floor for missing sub
A remotely operated underwater vehicle has discovered a debris field near the Titanic as the search for a missing submersible continued Thursday.
-
Air Canada passenger says he was bumped off flight ruining 'trip of a lifetime' at the last minute
The 'trip of a lifetime' for two Air Canada passengers came to a screeching halt after the airline bumped them off their flight right as they were boarding, with no apparent explanation.
Calgary
-
Arsonist at large: RCMP say person set fires near Hanna, Alta.
Southern Alberta RCMP say a person believed to be responsible for a number of fires earlier this month has struck again, this time near Hanna, Alta.
-
Teenage boy charged with sexually assaulting girls in West Edmonton Mall wave pool
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after seven girls reported that he sexually assaulted them in the wave pool in West Edmonton Mall.
-
BMO Centre expansion in final year of construction
Calgarians will soon get an update on the progress made in the massive expansion of the BMO Centre.
Montreal
-
'As a last resort': Montreal metro security may be equipped with pepper spray
The special constables who patrol Montreal's metro system could soon be equipped with pepper spray, according to the city's public transit authority. The STM says it's considering the measure as part of efforts to make the transit network safer for users and workers -- but some critics argue it's a misguided step that will only contribute to over-policing the system.
-
'I don't want to end up in the streets': Montrealers struggle to find housing as July 1 approaches
July 1 — moving day — is fast approaching, and some families are worried they may find themselves homeless because of the shortage of apartments. One single mother says she's getting shunned by landlords because she has children.
-
104-year-old neuropsychologist from Montreal inducted to Canada's Walk of Fame
At 104 years old, neuropsychologist and scientist Dr. Brenda Milner from Montreal became the oldest living inductee to Canada's Walk of Fame.
Edmonton
-
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Edmonton woman's 1996 death
Twenty-seven years after 24-year-old Joanne Ghostkeeper was strangled to death in her Edmonton apartment, police have charged a 48-year-old man.
-
Teenage boy charged with sexually assaulting girls in West Edmonton Mall wave pool
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after seven girls reported that he sexually assaulted them in the wave pool in West Edmonton Mall.
-
Flash floods prompt evacuations northwest of Edmonton
Areas northwest of Edmonton were evacuated late Wednesday afternoon due to flash floods.
Northern Ontario
-
Air Canada passenger says he was bumped off flight ruining 'trip of a lifetime' at the last minute
The 'trip of a lifetime' for two Air Canada passengers came to a screeching halt after the airline bumped them off their flight right as they were boarding, with no apparent explanation.
-
Rent-free for a year: Nightmare tenant victimizes North Bay couple
A husband and wife are sharing their unhappy story about the home they use as an income property in North Bay.
-
Toronto pharmacy owner who trafficked fentanyl in Sudbury has jail sentence reduced
A former Toronto pharmacy owner who participated in a scheme to supply fentanyl to a Sudbury drug dealer has had her jail sentence reduced.
London
-
Victim assaulted with shovel, suspect facing charges: London police
A London, Ont. man is facing charges after he allegedly beat a stranger with a shovel and smashed the windshield of the victim’s truck Tuesday afternoon.
-
Woman charged after police officers were assaulted
A Bruce County woman is facing charges in relation to an incident where three Saugeen Shores police officers were assaulted.
-
Bayfield, Ont. mother found not guilty in 2021 arson
Sarah Keys is feeling vindicated after being found not guilty of intentionally setting a fire that destroyed a home near Bayfield more than two years ago.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | RCMP to release names of Manitoba crash victims as city gathers in mourning
RCMP are set to release the names of the people who died in a fiery bus crash a week ago as a small western Manitoba community prepares to gather in mourning for the 16 lives lost.
-
Manitoba child advocate releases report on fatal police shooting of Indigenous teen
A review by Manitoba's children and youth advocate has determined a First Nations teen fatally shot by police had been unable to get consistent help from various government systems.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Debris field found near Titanic as Canadian ROV searches sea floor for missing sub
A remotely operated underwater vehicle has discovered a debris field near the Titanic as the search for a missing submersible continued Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa to host the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships
Hockey Canada announced the tournament will be held in Ottawa from Dec. 26, 2024 to Jan. 5, 2025 at Canadian Tire Centre and TD Place.
-
NCC votes to rename the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway in Ottawa
The National Capital Commission's board of directors voted to rename the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to Kichi Zībī Mīkan. A ceremony will be held in the fall to unveil the new signage.
-
Officials look to identify individuals who started forest fire on Centennial Lake
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is asking for the public's help to identify the individuals who started a massive forest fire on Centennial Lake, west of Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon bridge expected to reopen late Thursday following fire
Saskatoon’s University Bridge remains closed as crews work to repair holes drilled into the decking by firefighters as they battled flames that spread to the interior of the structure.
-
Saskatoon man hit with forklift at work
A 61-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday after being struck by a forklift at work.
-
Saskatoon Medavie staff see pawsitive improvement with mental health dog
The life of a paramedic is often a stressful one, but staff at Medavie are trying a different, albeit hairy, approach to their mental health.
Vancouver
-
Concerns over LGBTQ2S+ mental health, as online hate spills into real world
Fae Johnstone says “nothing ever could have prepared” her for the barrage of online harassment she endured after being featured in an International Women's Day campaign for Hershey Canada.
-
Vancouver Island woman wanted for forcible confinement, weapons charges
Mounties on Vancouver Island are seeking the public's help locating a 36-year-old woman who is wanted for forcible confinement and various firearms and property offences.
-
3 people rushed to hospital after fatal crash in downtown Vancouver
At least one person has died after two vehicles crashed at a major intersection in downtown Vancouver early Thursday morning.
Regina
-
Regina police called as tensions rise at city hall during council meeting
Regina police were called to city hall on Wednesday during a council meeting after several people who were asked to leave refused to do so.
-
Green bin program 'greenlit' by Regina city council amid criticism from condo owners
Those in Regina will soon have a designated place to dispose of food and yard waste.
-
Regina marks National Indigenous Peoples Day with celebrations in the park
Hundreds of people gathered in Victoria Park to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island woman wanted for forcible confinement, weapons charges
Mounties on Vancouver Island are seeking the public's help locating a 36-year-old woman who is wanted for forcible confinement and various firearms and property offences.
-
NDP expected to win B.C. byelections in safe ridings, but eyes on second place
The NDP is expected to hold onto two British Columbia ridings where byelections will be held Saturday after the resignations of senior government figures, but the parties that take second place could provide hints about the next general election.
-
Mounties seek suspect after indecent act in Comox Valley
Mounties in the Comox Valley are asking the public to help identify a suspect after a reported indecent act in Courtenay, B.C.