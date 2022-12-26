Let the games begin: World juniors underway in Halifax, Moncton

A popular holiday tradition kicked off at Halifax's Scotiabank Centre and Moncton's Avenir Centre Monday as fans piled in to watch the world juniors.

"Watch it at home every year and happy to be here," said Brendan Meagher in Halifax.

The two host cities have been flooded with red and white as fans gear up for the tournament.

"So excited and so proud of our boy and can’t wait to cheer Reid and team Canada on," said Lindsay Schaefer, who is the mother of Team Canada's Reid Schaefer.

In Moncton, Switzerland beat Finland 3-2 in overtime. The United States of America will take on Latvia Monday night.

"It’s a real neat opportunity for the world juniors to come to this part of the country," said Mark Sarookanian.

Ward 4 Moncton City Councillor Paul Richard said he was struck by the city's energy.

“All the activities happening, all the people coming in, filling up our motels,” Richard said.

Back in Halifax, Sweden rolled over Austria 11-0. This just ahead of Canada's face off with Czechia Monday night for the host county's first game.

Meantime, travel troubles have led to some issues in arrivals. The Czech said one of its players, David Jiricek, made it to Halifax but his gear did not.

Grant Macdonald, 2023 IIHF local event lead, said he’s made trips to the airport to pick up luggage while some still wait for theirs to arrive.

“Good news is we have all ten teams here we’re still working to get all officials into town as well as other dignitaries from the international federation,” said Macdonald.

With fans wearing the county's colours in the stands - and at home - Canada is hoping to defend its gold medal title.

“This could be one of the best groups Canada has had in a while from what I’m hearing,” Brandt Clarke had previously told TSN. “There’s so much talent. So many guys who just have skill but also just care so much about all around play who just want to win this gold medal.”

“I mean you look at the heights and weights of all our defense, I’m happy they’re all on my team. I’ll just say that,” Team Canada Captain Shane Wright previously said to TSN.

The more the team scores the more local restaurants owners say they win.

“I just think we’re all winning no matter what right now but it certainly helps,” said Colin Grant of the Midtown Tavern, a popular spot across the street from the Scotiabank Centre.