Let the games begin: World juniors underway in Halifax, Moncton

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Czechs stun Canada 5-2 at world juniors

Jaroslav Chemeler and Matous Mensik scored 33 seconds apart during a five-minute power play as Czechia stunned Canada 5-2 in the opener for both countries at the world junior men's hockey championship Monday.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island