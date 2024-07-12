LifeFlight called after single-vehicle crash in Hatchet Lake, N.S.

One person was left seriously injured and in need of LifeFlight after a single-vehicle crash just outside Halifax on Friday.

Police say they responded to the 1400 block of Prospect Road in Hatchet Lake around 11:25 a.m.

According to police, a vehicle had left the road and stopped in a ditch. The victim had to be airlifted to the hospital via LifeFlight.

The investigation is ongoing, and an RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

