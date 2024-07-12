ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • LifeFlight called after single-vehicle crash in Hatchet Lake, N.S.

    Emergency services are set up on Prospect Road after a car ran off the road into a ditch. (CTV/James Morrison) Emergency services are set up on Prospect Road after a car ran off the road into a ditch. (CTV/James Morrison)
    Share

    One person was left seriously injured and in need of LifeFlight after a single-vehicle crash just outside Halifax on Friday.

    Police say they responded to the 1400 block of Prospect Road in Hatchet Lake around 11:25 a.m.

    According to police, a vehicle had left the road and stopped in a ditch. The victim had to be airlifted to the hospital via LifeFlight.

    The investigation is ongoing, and an RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News