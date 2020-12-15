HALIFAX -- A 25-year-old man from Listuguj First Nation, Q.C. has died and a 28-year-old man from Campbellton, N.B. is in hospital after a head-on collision involving a car and a one-ton pickup truck near Campbellton, N.B. on Sunday.

Campbellton RCMP say at approximately 2:35 p.m. on Dec., 13, officers responded to a report of a head-on collision involving a car and pickup truck on Route 11.

Police believe the collision occurred when the car travelling southbound crossed the centreline and collided with the pickup truck travelling northbound.

The passenger of the car, a 25-year-old man from Listuguj First Nation. died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

The driver of the car was transported to hospital. The two occupants of the pickup truck were not injured.

RCMP say that road conditions may have been a contributing factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of an RCMP collision reconstructionist.