A video of the interview Dennis Oland did with police the day his father was killed is being played at his murder trial in Saint John.

Const. Stephen Davidson, who interviewed Dennis Oland that day, was called to the stand Thursday morning

In the video, Davidson is seen asking Dennis Oland about his relationship with his father. He responds that they weren’t especially close, and admits that his father wasn’t always easy to get along with, but contends that their relationship was never violent.

A forensic toxicologist who examined samples of Richard Oland’s bodily fluids also took the stand Thursday morning.

Dr. Albert Fraser, who is now retired, told the court there was a low level of alcohol in Richard Oland’s urine and his blood-alcohol content was negative.

Fraser said the low alcohol concentration indicates that Richard Oland consumed some alcohol several hours before his death, but that it wouldn’t have caused him to be impaired.

Dennis Oland has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father, who was found bludgeoned to death inside his Saint John office on July 7, 2011.

Prosecutors contend Dennis Oland killed his 69-year-old father "in a rage" when they were alone in the office. The main motive, they say, was Dennis Oland's financial difficulties.

Richard Oland, a member of the prominent Maritime beer-brewing family and former executive of Moosehead Breweries Ltd, was estimated to be worth about $37 million at the time of his death, while Dennis Oland was deeply in debt, the court has heard.

Dennis Oland has steadfastly maintained his innocence. He was charged in 2013 and tried and convicted by a jury in 2015. That verdict was set aside on appeal in 2016 and the new trial ordered.