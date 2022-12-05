Lobster season kicks off in southwestern Nova Scotia

One the country's most profitable lobster fishing areas opened for the season Monday after being held back by weather-related delays.

The Coldwater Lobster Association says opening day -- referred to as dumping day – for Nova Scotia's lobster fishing area 34 officially began at 6 a.m.

According to the association, lobster landings in the area account for 40 per cent the harvest in the Maritimes and a quarter of the Canadian harvest.

LFA 34 extends from Shelburne County around to the southwest coast of the province.

The area was slated to open for the season this past Monday, but it was postponed due to storm and wind conditions.

Dumping day for LFA 33 – which extends from Cow Bay in Halifax County south to Port La Tour in Shelburne County -- was delayed due to weather and took place last Tuesday.

With files from The Canadian Press