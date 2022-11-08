Local artists celebrated at annual Nova Scotia Music Awards

New and notable Nova Scotia artists were celebrated at the Music Nova Scotia Awards, which were held at the Membertou Trade and Convention Centre, over the weekend.

Twenty-eight trophies were handed out at the awards show, which wrapped up the 25th anniversary of Nova Scotia Music Week in Sydney, N.S.

Sixteen-year-old DeeDee Austin not only performed, but also took home New Recording Artist of the Year and Indigenous Artist of the Year.

Electric Artist and Socan Songwriter of the Year went to Nicole Ariana.

Cape Breton’s The Town Heroes stayed true to their name as they took home Rock Recording of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

African Nova Scotian Artist and Musician of the Year both went to Reeny Smith, whose sister Hailey accepted both awards on her behalf.

The show featured musical performances from Morgan Toney, Keith Mullins, SHiFT FROM THA 902, and Emma Stevenson. Kxng Wooz and Jody Upshaw also performed their song “So Good.”

Also celebrated during the ceremony was the acapella quartet Four The Moment, who won the Recognition of Excellence Award.

A performance by Amariah Bernard Washington, Zamani Miller, Hailey Smith, and Micah Smith paid tribute to the group.

Next year, Nova Scotia Music Week will be held in Yarmouth.