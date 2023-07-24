Local state of emergency declared in Lunenburg, N.S., area due to flooding

The Municipality of the District of Lunenburg on the south shore of Nova Scotia has declared a state of local emergency due to flooding in the area.

The RayPort Campground in Martin’s River, N.S., is also being evacuated due to road access issues.

A statement from the municipality Monday says a controlled evacuation is underway with help from emergency crews.

Campers are asked to return to their homes if possible, or stay with family and friends.

People who need overnight shelter must register in person at the Blockhouse Fire Hall, about 10 km west of the campground.

Information for evacuees with pets will also be available at the fire hall.

The municipality says more information will be shared Monday evening on the local EMO website.

