Locals call for more than a quick fix to pothole-plagued section of Cape Breton’s Cabot Trail

Since a storm in November 2021 that washed out the Gold Brook Bridge along the Cabot Trail in Middle River, N.S., residents have been detouring on the nearby West Side Middle River Road - a secondary road that is deteriorating quickly. Since a storm in November 2021 that washed out the Gold Brook Bridge along the Cabot Trail in Middle River, N.S., residents have been detouring on the nearby West Side Middle River Road - a secondary road that is deteriorating quickly.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Spring wave of COVID-19? Be prepared Canada, experts warn

As provinces lift COVID-19 public health measures, some experts are warning that Canada may experience another wave of infections this spring, with wastewater data in many regions showing an uptick in cases due in part to the Omicron subvariant BA.2.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island