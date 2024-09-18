Locals, tourists flock to restaurants and waterfront as above-average temperatures continue
The Halifax waterfront was packed Tuesday afternoon, with both locals and tourists taking full advantage of the warm weather this mid-September. Many tourists enjoyed various activities soaking up the sun.
As for the locals, they said this is abnormal weather for this time of year but were all for it.
“This isn’t normal weather but it's beautiful outside. I am enjoying the waterfront and as much of the warm weather as I can before it gets cold,” said Halifax resident Brendan Wilson.
Wilson is correct – these temperatures are above average for Halifax. According to CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell, temperatures on Tuesday were nearly 10 degrees higher than what is typical for mid-September. He added in some cases, the temperatures were approaching record highs.
However, people aren’t complaining about the heat. In fact, restaurants say the weather is keeping their patios busy.
“Having the sunshine out, lots of tourists out, locals out. I mean everyone is in that back-to-school, back-to-work mentality and then you get weather like this, and everyone is here at 4 o'clock for happy hour,” said executive chef Meagan Melanson.
Melanson told CTV News the restaurants she works for along the waterfront have seen increased numbers of guests and it could be due to the heat.
“We are seeing busier days than average, we are pretty much double what we would be this time of year last year,” Melanson added.
For many travellers visiting Nova Scotia this week, they said they were not expecting this weather, adding it is a pleasant surprise.
“We can't believe it, we brought sweaters and jackets thinking it would be cold and it's 80 degrees here, so fabulous,” said a gentleman visiting from Ontario.
Despite being excited about the high temperatures, some tourists did not pack for the heat.
“We packed layers, we did not pack shorts. This is the only shirt that I brought but I am not going to complain because to have a blue sky like this, no wind, no rain. It's all that you can ask for when you’re on vacation," said Crystal Fleck who is visiting from Toronto, Ont.
Some restaurants, like The Beer Garden, that typically close around mid-October, are hoping the weather remains warm so they can keep their doors open later into the fall. However, they said this may not be the case with the unpredictable weather in the Maritimes.
"Living in Nova Scotia, we could have a hurricane for all we know, but we'd like to stay open as long as the sun's out,” emphasized Melanson.
After speaking with new Halifax residents, some seem confused with the unseasonable weather and are unsure of what comes next.
“I am loving it. I was told rain all the time and now its only rained twice since I have been here. It's amazing,” said new Nova Scotia resident Jadyn Truesdell.
Although many residents are thrilled about these warm temperatures, we will not be seeing them quite so high next week, when they fall to typical temperatures for late-September.
