Lockdown lifted at Halifax’s VG hospital following report of threats

A lockdown at the Victoria General Hospital in Halifax is now over, according to Nova Scotia Health.

Halifax Regional Police tweeted before 10 a.m. Thursday that its officers were investigating threats in relation to the hospital.

The security issue at the VG site is all clear and access to the site has resumed. — Nova Scotia Health (@HealthNS) December 8, 2022

Police said they did not believe there was a concern for public safety.

Access to the hospital was restricted for about an hour Thursday morning.

Nova Scotia Health now says the security issue at the site is “all clear” and access is no longer restricted.