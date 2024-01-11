Loss and freedom intertwined for two New Brunswick men cleared of 1983 murder
It has been one week since a judge in New Brunswick cleared Walter Gillespie of a murder charge that hung over him for half his 80 years. But as he looked around his dark, cramped apartment in Saint John, N.B., this week, Gillespie said he still feels caged by the legal battle that came to define his life.
"It just looks like another jail cell," Gillespie said with a chuckle, his eyes sweeping over brown cardboard boxes stacked in a corner and a few clothes hung on pegs by the entrance. "Just look at it. Everything's just crowded. You can't move in there."
Last Thursday, New Brunswick Court of King's Bench Chief Justice Tracey DeWare acquitted Gillespie and his friend Robert Mailman, 76, of the 1983 murder of George Gilman Leeman in Saint John. The pair served lengthy prison sentences after their 1984 convictions, but the federal justice minister last month overturned those convictions after new evidence came to light. DeWare declared their case a miscarriage of justice.
The Canadian Press interviewed Gillespie in his apartment Tuesday, while Mailman, who has terminal liver cancer, joined the exchange by phone.
Gillespie, who had been living in a halfway house as a condition of his parole, moved into the $800-a-month former hotel room the day after he was declared innocent, bringing his life's possessions in five cardboard boxes, two small duffel bags and a white plastic bag for his toiletries. He has taken up painting, and his works add a splash of colour to his new apartment. Mailman gave his friend a white tea kettle and a set of white, fluffy towels as a housewarming gift.
While Gillespie, known to friends as Wally, can find humour in his spartan living situation, his friend is angry.
"Wally shouldn't have to come out of the prison ... and to a halfway house all them years, only to go into a place that's even worse than he left behind. It's as simple as that," Mailman said.
For nearly four decades, Gillespie and Mailman single-mindedly worked toward one goal: proving their innocence. Gillespie served 21 years of his life sentence in prison, and Mailman served 18 years.
After they were released on parole, the two men would meet up every day at a Saint John coffee shop to go over their case.
"He's very passionate," Gillespie said of his friend. "... Before he got sick he used to dig open transcripts 24-7, all the time -- just never gave up on it."
Before Innocence Canada, an organization that fights for the wrongfully convicted, took up their case, Gillespie said he would use poker winnings to pay for documents -- the courts charge $1.75 a page for copies -- and other legal procedures.
While the two men are now free, they said they still feel marked by the 40 years spent under a cloud as convicted murderers. That period "is going to be in our system forever," Gillespie said.
Mailman, whose cancer has left him a shadow of his former self, said he wasn't there when his grandchildren were born or when they began school.
"I never met my great-grandchildren, and I refuse to see them now because of the shape I'm in," he said over the phone. "You've seen a picture of me. That's not something I want them to remember -- the picture of me."
Mailman's two sons died while he was in prison. "I can never get them back," he said in the interview. "I know they're probably looking down, seeing this and smiling, but I can't talk to them to say we finally won .... My biggest loss is my sons."
A submission to the court from Innocence Canada highlighted a series of failings in the prosecution of Gillespie and Mailman, including recanted testimony by key witnesses, evidence withheld from the defence, substandard forensic evidence and a disregard for the men's solid alibi.
Gillespie said he wanted to give federal Justice Minister Arif Virani "many, many thanks" for overturning their convictions, but both men want an apology from the Crown and the Saint John police. And time is running out.
"It's good, a relief that they found us innocent after 40 years," Mailman said. "But it was certainly overshadowed by the fact that now I'm going to die."
They both fear the police and the province will stall until they have died, so the case can be shelved with no compensation awarded. Provincial Justice Minister Ted Flemming has not commented since the court acquitted the men, and the police force has said it is awaiting a final report on the case from the federal Justice Department.
"Do you not think after 40 years of pain and suffering -- my boys are in the grave, I lost my wife, I lost my freedom -- after what they've done to me and Wally, do you not think we should be compensated?" Mailman asked.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Government was warned two years ago high immigration could affect housing costs
Federal public servants warned the government two years ago that large increases to immigration could affect housing affordability and services, internal documents show.
Multiple Canadian universities facing class-action lawsuit, claiming antisemitism
Six prominent Canadian universities are facing a series of proposed class-action lawsuits with claims that Jewish students are unsafe on campus.
Man who stalked ex-fiancée banished from B.C. city where he lives
A man who stalked his ex-fiancée for months after their breakup has been barred from coming within 50 kilometres of the B.C. city where they both live – in what legal experts describe as a rare case of “banishment” as a probation condition.
Sentences lowered for kidnappers, shooters and drug traffickers due to conditions at Toronto's 'Guantanamo South'
Dozens of criminals found guilty of knife attacks, gunplay, drug trafficking and child pornography are among those being given lower sentences and sent back to the street sooner following a standoff between Ontario judges and the provincial government over notorious conditions in a Toronto jail dubbed 'Guantanamo South.'
Weather warnings: B.C. joins Alberta, Saskatchewan, Northern Canada in bitter cold
Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, and the Fraser Valley are expecting frigid wind chills to arrive tonight, joining much of the rest of Western and Northern Canada under various cold weather warnings.
'Shot in the streets': Canadian living in Ecuador describes recent gang violence
A Canadian man living in Ecuador for the last 18 years said he and his family feel highly uncertain and insecure as gang violence in the country escalates.
Conservatives call for ethics investigation into PM Trudeau's Jamaica trip
The federal Conservatives are calling on Canada's conflict of interest and ethics commissioner to launch an investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent Jamaica trip, despite his office indicating the vacation was given the green light.
DEVELOPING Top UN court opens hearings on South Africa's allegation that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza
Judges at the International Court of Justice on Thursday opened two days of legal arguments in a case filed by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide in its Gaza war. Israel rejects the allegation.
10,000 portable chargers recalled in Canada due to burn risk, electric shock hazards
Ikea has recalled one of its charger products due to thermal burn and electric shock hazards caused by wear and tear. In a news release Wednesday, the Swedish multinational conglomerate said it's urging all customers who own the charger to stop using the product and to contact Ikea for a full refund.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Toronto Public Library book returns stored in 12 trailers since cyber attack
The Toronto Public Library has been storing returned books in 12 offsite trailers ever since a cyberattack brought the institution to its knees on Oct. 28.
-
Was the wrong price scanned at the grocery store? Here's how you might get it for free
Grocery shoppers may be able to get some items for free – if they happen to be scanned incorrectly at checkout.
-
Multiple Canadian universities facing class-action lawsuit, claiming antisemitism
Six prominent Canadian universities are facing a series of proposed class-action lawsuits with claims that Jewish students are unsafe on campus.
Calgary
-
Man catches cab to south Calgary hospital after being shot
A man was dropped off by a cab at Rockyview General Hospital after being shot shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday in Calgary.
-
Alberta’s arts and culture minister heads to Hollywood to promote film and television industry
Alberta’s Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women is in Los Angeles this week to promote the province’s growing film and television industry.
-
Committee approves sale of lands near Glenmore Landing for high-rise development
A city committee voted in favour of a plan to sell two parcels of "surplus" lands near Glenmore Landing in southwest Calgary and the motion will now make its way to council for a final decision.
Montreal
-
A difficult return to the classroom for teachers, students after strikes
It's the first week back to school, but that doesn't mean all teachers are back in the classroom.
-
Service is down on the REM again
Service has been interrupted once again on the REM.
-
Hema-Quebec needs O-positive and O-negative blood donations
Hema-Quebec has launched a call for blood donations from people with O-positive and O-negative blood types.
Edmonton
-
Several people arrested as police sweep 8th encampment in central Edmonton
Three people were led away from a central Edmonton homeless encampment in handcuffs Wednesday, a day after some people living there refused orders to leave.
-
One-fifth of Alberta businesses 'most likely' to close due to looming CEBA repayment deadline: CFIB
A deadline looms for businesses to pay back loans received during the COVID-19 pandemic from the federal government — and as a result, says the Alberta Chamber of Commerce, thousands of them are at risk of closing.
-
More than 300 crashes reported since start of snowfall on Tuesday
Hundreds of crashes have happened since the start of Edmonton's first major snowfall Tuesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Government was warned two years ago high immigration could affect housing costs
Federal public servants warned the government two years ago that large increases to immigration could affect housing affordability and services, internal documents show.
-
Charge dropped in provincial court for Sault driver involved in fatal crash
The provincial charge against the man police say was responsible for the crash that killed a pregnant Sault Ste. Marie woman and her unborn child last September has been dropped.
-
Saskatoon passengers landing in Orlando told they 'entered the country illegally'
A Saskatoon-area couple travelling to Orlando last Friday is left with many unanswered questions after an unexpected delay because of a security breach by an airport employee.
London
-
Mayor Morgan seeks substantial raises for deputy mayor and budget chair
Less than two years after council last adjusted their compensation policy, two senior political positions at city hall might be getting raises.
-
Demolition of former London Free Press building
The building was home to the newspaper's printing presses and staff for more than 50 years.
-
Knights open scoring early against Sarnia
Oliver Bonk, Kaeden Johnston and Jacob Julien each scored twice as the London Knights topped the Sarnia Sting.
Winnipeg
-
'This is that first step': New beds coming to St. Boniface Hospital
With people waiting more than half a day for care, the province is planning to add more beds at the St. Boniface Hospital, but the challenge will be staffing them.
-
-
Family suing Manitoba First Nation over fire that left three children dead
Nearly two years after their three children died in a fire on Cross Lake First Nation, the parents of the victims have filed a lawsuit against the nation also known as Pimicikamak Cree Nation.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING More snow expected for Ottawa region on Friday and Saturday
Environment Canada says the Ottawa region will receive more snow Friday and Saturday, as 20 to 30 cm of snow are in the forecast.
-
2-vehicle crash leaves one dead, another injured
Ottawa paramedics say a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 174 has left one person in critical condition.
-
Ottawa pharmacist reacts to Florida importing Canadian prescription drugs
There’s growing concern for pharmacists in Canada after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision allowing Florida to import Canadian prescription drugs in bulk for a lower cost.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon passengers landing in Orlando told they 'entered the country illegally'
A Saskatoon-area couple travelling to Orlando last Friday is left with many unanswered questions after an unexpected delay because of a security breach by an airport employee.
-
'Incompetence': Saskatoon lawyer says a judge shortage puts trials at risk
A Saskatoon lawyer is warning the public about a persistent shortage of judges in the province’s superior court system that’s putting criminal trials at risk.
-
Battery-powered toy sparks Saskatoon house fire
A small, battery-powered toy sparked a destructive Saskatoon house fire.
Vancouver
-
'Nothing has sold': Investors struggling to sell short-term rental properties ahead of B.C. law changes
Sharan and Stephen Gordon purchased a 300-square-foot micro loft in the Janion building in downtown Victoria four years ago as a retirement investment – to rent out short term and to stay in for significant periods of time when visiting grandkids in Victoria.
-
Eviction deadline looming for homeless 'Island 22' campers
Time is running out for squatters to leave one of the Fraser Valley's largest unsanctioned RV encampments. But some campers say they have no where to go.
-
Man who stalked ex-fiancée banished from B.C. city where he lives
A man who stalked his ex-fiancée for months after their breakup has been barred from coming within 50 kilometres of the B.C. city where they both live – in what legal experts describe as a rare case of “banishment” as a probation condition.
Regina
-
Minor injuries reported after 'apparent explosion' at north Regina business
Three people received minor injuries following an "apparent explosion" at a north Regina business.
-
Judge hears challenge to Saskatchewan law around pronouns in schools
A Saskatchewan judge has begun hearing a legal challenge over a law that requires parental consent when children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school.
-
Warming centres available in Regina as temperatures drop
Temperatures have dropped in Regina, which means the risks of being outside for prolonged periods of time are particularly dangerous.
Vancouver Island
-
Quick clean-up in Victoria after powerful storm
Property owners are assessing the aftermath of a powerful storm on Vancouver Island’s south coast that sent waves crashing over seawalls, closing some roads and walkways a day earlier.
-
'Nothing has sold': Investors struggling to sell short-term rental properties ahead of B.C. law changes
Sharan and Stephen Gordon purchased a 300-square-foot micro loft in the Janion building in downtown Victoria four years ago as a retirement investment – to rent out short term and to stay in for significant periods of time when visiting grandkids in Victoria.
-
Victoria police say man caught on video starting massive restaurant fire
Major crime detectives in Victoria have released surveillance images of a man who they say is responsible for causing a blaze that destroyed a restaurant in the city's Burnside neighbourhood last summer.