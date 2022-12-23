Lower Economy, N.S., woman charged with impaired driving following serious July collision

An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated photo. An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated photo.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Jan. 6 takeaways: From Trump's lies to the 'unimaginable'

The House Jan. 6 committee released its final report Thursday on the 'unimaginable' 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a mob assault by supporters of the defeated president, Donald Trump, that shook the nation and exposed the fragility of American democracy.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island