Lower Sackville thrift shop rallies behind Learn to Skate program

It’s only been two days since Mission Thrift Store in Lower Sackville appealed to its community to help provide skating and hockey equipment to the Glace Bay Miners Forum.

Since then, many in the area have stopped by and donated what they can.

“We called Nick Bonnar, who leads the Learn to Skate program at Miners Forum, and told him that we want to help out and he was just in tears,” said Carrie Ramsay, manager of Mission Thrift Store.

This comes after Bonnar made an appeal for the $15,000 worth of gear that was destroyed due to a pipe burst at the rink.

While receiving a helping hand within the community is common, Bonnar did not expect so much support to come from outside of Cape Breton.

“I did not expect anyone to be reaching out to me near the Halifax area,” he said. “I was overwhelmed and happy at the same time that people wanted to save the program and provide these kids with gear.”

According to the thrift store, the program needs skates, protective neck gear and helmets the most.

These items will be checked to ensure that every item donated is up to standard. Mission Thrift Store will be accepting donations until October 1st. They urge the community to donate what they can as soon as possible.