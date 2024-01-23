ATLANTIC
    • Luck of the draw: Chase the Ace winner takes home over $8M

    The winner's of the jackpot, Danny and Murielle Robbins, speak to reporters about their win. (Facebook/Club VTT ATV Chaleur Chasse a L'As-Chase the Ace) The winner's of the jackpot, Danny and Murielle Robbins, speak to reporters about their win. (Facebook/Club VTT ATV Chaleur Chasse a L'As-Chase the Ace)
    After 48 weeks, the Chase the Ace in northern New Brunswick has come to a close.

    Many people in the region had their eyes glued to a 9 p.m. Facebook livestream as another person had a chance to win what is believed to be the largest jackpot of its kind in the country.

    This week’s lucky winner was Danny and Murielle Robbins from Beresford, N.B.

    Upon receiving the call from organizers, Danny answered, and was told to choose a card from one to five. He asked his wife to choose, and they chose card number two. Inside the envelope was the elusive ace of hearts, winning them the jackpot of $8,224,080. The couple was then asked to come in person to receive their prize.

    The draw in Petit-Rocher has been ongoing since February 2023, which has allowed the jackpot to grow to such a size.

    With only five cards left in the deck, there was a 20 per cent chance of pulling the ace, and the odds were stacked in the favour of this weeks winner.

    Tickets were only sold in New Brunswick, but with so much money up for grabs, people were been crossing borders to get their tickets.

    “We met people last week from P.E.I. that came in to buy tickets. We met people from Halifax that came in to buy tickets. We had one couple that I know who came from Bangor, Marine, to buy tickets,” co-organizer Rene Beaudet told CTV News in an interview last week.

    Last week, Rénald Boudreau of Nigadoo, N.B., had his chance to pull the lucky card out of six in the pile, but instead of the elusive ace of hearts he pulled a king of spades.

    Despite not pulling the ace, Boudreau still brought home a consolation prize of over $400,000, which exceeds many of the Chase the Ace jackpots around the country. 

