N.S. election: PCs promise free hospital parking, Liberals to reduce immigration levels
Nova Scotia’s political parties continue to make announcements and promises as they approach the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26.
On Thursday, Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservatives promised easier parking access for workers and people visiting hospitals and health-care centres, while the Liberals promised to make changes to immigration levels until there is more housing and other services available.
The NDP is scheduled to make an announcement about affordability this afternoon in Halifax.
PCs promise free parking at hospitals, health-care centres
Nova Scotia PC Leader Tim Houston announced he will eliminate fees for everyone parking at a Nova Scotia Health Authority or IWK property, including patients, health-care workers and visitors, if his government is re-elected.
Houston says the total cost of free parking will be $8 million. Hospital foundations or other organizations that depend on parking fees for revenue will have any resulting shortfall covered by the provincial government, according to Houston.
“Free parking may not sound like a big deal to some – but it adds up to hundreds of dollars a year,” said Houston. “Whether we are talking about reducing the HST by one point, increasing the basic personal exemption on income taxes, indexing income taxes to inflation or removing tolls on the MacKay and Macdonald bridges, we are looking for ways, big and small, to allow Nova Scotians to hold on to more of their own money.”
Houston said this is just another change made by the PC government to improve access to health care in Nova Scotia.
In March 2023, Houston announced $58.9 million to build the province’s second medical school campus at Cape Breton University in Sydney, N.S. That campus is on track to open in the fall of 2025, and will offer 30 seats for first-year medical students.
Houston noted his government has already announced the following:
- a new international Medical Graduate Assessment Centre for internationally-trained physicians
- 200 additional nursing seats at Nova Scotia post-secondary institutions
- expanding the scope of practice for pharmacists and other health-care workers
- creating a new internal travel nurse team to provide care to the areas that most need it
“Since coming to office I’ve been clear that we need to do more and go faster to improve health care in Nova Scotia,” said Houston. “Free parking at health-care sites is just the next step of a plan that is working. Let’s recruit more doctors and nurses. Let’s make health care more accessible. Let’s make it happen.”
Liberals promise to make changes to ‘unsustainable immigration levels’
Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill announced his party would reduce immigration levels until there is housing and services to support more growth in the province.
He also said his government would ensure immigration targets are focused on growing the number of professionals that are needed in critical areas, such as:
- health-care professionals
- education workers
- skilled tradespeople
- agriculture and aquaculture workers
“Tim Houston’s goal to double the population is reckless and it’s putting significant strain on our province,” said Churchill. “Year after year, Tim Houston has exceeded the Department of Immigration’s own population targets by thousands of people. We need to grow at a sustainable rate where people who move here can find a place to live, a doctor close to home, and a school for their children to go to that isn’t overcrowded.”
Churchill says a Liberal government would also develop a comprehensive infrastructure development strategy based on population growth and immigrant patterns for education, transportation, health-care infrastructure and social programs.
“The Houston government has treated newcomers as revenue sources, but we need to treat them as people. And we’ll do that by developing a smarter and more sustainable approach to immigration,” said Churchill.
NDPs to make affordability announcement
Nova Scotia NDP Leader Claudia Chender is scheduled to make an announcement about affordability at the Alteregos Café and Catering in Halifax at 1:15 p.m. Thursday.
As part of the announcement, Chender will attend a roundtable with Bea Bruske, president of the Canadian Labour Congress, and young workers.
CTV News will have more details on that announcement when they become available.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Inside Canada's chaotic response to avian flu
A CFIA official is calling it the 'largest animal health emergency that this country has ever had to face.' A joint IJF/CTV News investigation looks into Canada's response to the bird flu pandemic, and how it's ravaged the country's farms.
What Donald Trump's election victory could mean for Canada
Following president-elect Donald Trump's decisive election victory, there are sure to be significant knock-on effects for Canada. Here's a look at the different areas in which a second Trump presidency may affect Canadians.
Cuba left reeling after Category 3 hurricane ravages island and knocks out power grid
Cuba was left reeling Thursday after a fierce Category 3 hurricane ripped across the island, knocking out the country's power grid, downing trees and damaging infrastructure. No fatalities were immediately reported.
The world's 10 richest people got a record US$64 billion richer from Trump's re-election
Wednesday wasn't just a good day for Donald Trump. The wealth of the world’s 10 richest people also soared by a record amount, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index.
Police in southern Mexico find 11 bodies, including two of minors, dumped by a highway
Police in a southern Mexico region rife with drug cartel violence have found 11 bodies, including two of minors, dumped by a highway, prosecutors in the state of Guerrero said Thursday.
Influencer is banned from future NYC marathons for bringing a camera crew to last weekend's race
A social media influencer from Texas was disqualified from last weekend's New York City Marathon and banned from future competitions after he ran the race with a camera crew on e-bikes in tow.
Car dealership employees accused of selling stolen cars: Toronto police
Two suspects accused of selling stolen cars while employed at a legitimate car dealership in Toronto are now facing a combined 176 charges, police say.
Sleepy during the day? You may be at higher risk for a pre-dementia syndrome, study finds
If you find yourself sleepy during your daily activities in your older age, you may need to consider it more than an inconvenience — since the fatigue may indicate you’re at higher risk for developing a condition that can lead to dementia, a new study has found.
B.C. court allows police to apply to dispose of evidence from Robert Pickton's farm
The B.C. Supreme Court says it has jurisdiction to order the disposal of thousands of pieces of evidence seized from Robert Pickton's pig farm decades ago, whether it was used in his murder trial or not.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'We weren't using it': Toronto-area man shocked after glass washing machine door spontaneously shatters
A Toronto-area man is shocked after the glass door of his washing machine spontaneously shattered.
-
Cyclist, 13, airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Ajax
A 13-year-old cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Ajax on Thursday morning.
-
1,200 Brampton city workers go on strike
Some 1,200 City of Brampton workers are on strike as of this morning, affecting a range of possible services from recreation to transit.
Calgary
-
Stoney Trail closed due to crash at 17 Avenue S.W.
Stoney Trail was shut down on Thursday morning following a serious crash in the southwest.
-
Crews respond to fire at Deer Ridge home
Firefighters were called to the southeast community of Deer Ridge after a blaze broke out near a home early Thursday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Overnight temperatures in Calgary 20 degrees warmer than average
A ridge of high pressure situated over B.C. and extending as far north as the Yukon is the dominant weather maker right now for southern Alberta.
Edmonton
-
Holyrood housing project goes up in flames
Firefighters were called to another home under construction early Thursday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Week ends with temperatures near record highs
Temperatures in Edmonton today and tomorrow will be more on par with early-to-mid September highs and lows, rather than early November.
-
Golden Knights end road woes to spoil McDavid's return for Oilers
Their first road win of the season was a memorable one for the Vegas Golden Knights.
Montreal
-
'It ruined my life': Former Montreal nursing student seeks $600K in damages after sexual assault at college
A Montreal woman says her dream of becoming a nurse was destroyed after she was sexually assaulted by a former supervisor in his office at John Abbott College in 2021 when she was a student.
-
Quebec couple calls for stronger travel warning after violent attack in Panama
A Quebec couple's dream adventure turned into a nightmare last week after they were violently attacked by a group of armed men in Panama while travelling in their converted bus.
-
PWHL's Montreal Victoire unveils new jersey
Montreal's Professional Women's Hockey League team, the Victoire, unveils its new jersey.
Ottawa
-
6 people arrested during police operation at Guertin arena in Gatineau, Que.
Six people have been arrested during a police operation outside the Robert Guertin Centre in Gatineau, Que., where a homeless encampment has been located for months.
-
Flair Airlines departs Ottawa Airport
Flair Airlines has departed the Ottawa International Airport, citing "insufficient demand to compensate for the airport's high fees."
-
A look at the new Ottawa Charge jerseys
The Professional Women's Hockey League unveiled the new jerseys for the Ottawa Charge on Thursday, ahead of the start of the second season for the league.
London
-
LDCSB confirms 'Leadership Planning Session' cost over $16,000
The London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) has confirmed to CTV News that it spent $16,259 on a two-day meeting for 26 senior staff members.
-
Derelict building might get date with wrecking ball — finally
A longtime eyesore in east London has decayed to the point of requiring more drastic action by city hall.
-
London’s only 24/7 drop-in space in jeopardy under new encampment funding rules
There is more clarity on a city council resolution that appeared to forbid resting spaces on main streets of business improvement areas.
Barrie
-
One person found dead after house fire in Wasaga Beach
One person has died after fire broke out in a house in Wasaga Beach.
-
Local researchers initiate study during Domestic Violence Awareness month
Waypoint Research Institute wants to hear from women and others affected by domestic violence.
-
Human trafficking trial resumes with woman alleging abuse, exploitation
The trial for a Simcoe County couple accused of human trafficking resumed in a Bradford courtroom on Wednesday, with the complainant testifying the defendants left her physically, emotionally, and mentally exhausted.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake man charged with arson after home doused with gas
A northern Ontario man is charged with arson and is accused of pouring gasoline on a family member's house, threatening to burn it down.
-
One sent to hospital in two-vehicle crash on Lasalle extension in Greater Sudbury
Traffic on the Lasalle extension in Sudbury came to a halt Wednesday afternoon after the roof of a silver BMW was sheared off in a crash.
-
Details released of dramatic police shootout with murder suspect near Timmins, Ont.
Ontario's Special Investigation Unit has cleared police actions in a shootout with a murder suspect last June that left one police officer with bullet wounds to his neck.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge council supports Ontario's Big City Mayors resolution addressing homelessness
A plea from Ontario Big City Mayors (OBCM) to the province to address homelessness now has the backing of most of Cambridge City Council.
-
Donald Trump wins U.S. presidential election, Harris concedes in speech about democracy
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
-
Various popular brands of bread and buns have been recalled in Canada
Dozens of popular brands of bread have been recalled in Canada after pieces of metal were discovered in some of the products.
Windsor
-
Suspects sought after west Windsor break-in
Windsor police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects after a commercial break-in in west Windsor.
-
'Their sacrifice was huge': Windsor airman part of Canadian crew memorialized in the UK
Windsor airman who were part of the Canadian crew are being memorialized in the United Kingdom.
-
Shots fired in downtown Windsor parking lot
Windsor police are looking for a suspect after shots were fired in a downtown parking lot.
Winnipeg
-
Crash on Chief Peguis Trail leaves pedestrian dead
A Wednesday night crash on Chief Peguis Trail has left one person dead.
-
Classes resume after truck crashes into Winnipeg school
Classes are set to resume at Winnipeg’s Holy Cross School after a truck crashed into the building earlier in the week.
-
Family says Canadian government not recognizing fallen veteran
Remembrance Day is just around the corner; however, one Manitoba family says their fallen veteran isn't being remembered - at least not by the Canadian government.
Regina
-
Premier Scott Moe anticipated to make cabinet announcement
Premier Scott Moe is anticipated to announce his cabinet this morning during a ceremony at Government House in Regina.
-
Here's a look at the important issues in Regina, according to voters
A recent poll conducted by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix Research is giving a look at what issues matter most for prospective voters in Saskatchewan's capital city ahead of the Nov. 13 municipal election.
-
'Dangerously high' levels of Radon gas present in one in three Sask. homes: study
One in three homes in Saskatchewan appear to have dangerously high radon gas levels, according to a recent report from the Evict Radon National study team.
Saskatoon
-
Premier Scott Moe anticipated to make cabinet announcement
Premier Scott Moe is anticipated to announce his cabinet this morning during a ceremony at Government House in Regina.
-
What is typhoid fever and how did it end up in Martensville, Saskatchewan?
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning about a possible exposure of salmonella typhi — a bacteria that can cause typhoid fever.
-
Homelessness, shelters and crime top of mind for Saskatoon voters, new poll shows
Social issues are top of mind for Saskatoon residents as they prepare to head to the polls on Wednesday to choose their next mayor and councillors.
Vancouver
-
CRAB Park campers brace for eviction
People living in a small encampment at CRAB Park are preparing for eviction Thursday morning.
-
Who ruined Hobo Hot Springs? Ministry investigates as mystery roils Harrison, B.C.
The steaming waters in the Village of Harrison Hot Springs, 130 kilometres east of Vancouver, could once be enjoyed in pools known as the Hobo Hot Springs for free — unlike the neighbouring Harrison Hot Springs Resort where users of its pools must be resort guests.
-
First-of-its-kind B.C. study looks at impacts of menopause
A first-of-its-kind-study in B.C. is shedding much-needed light on how women are impacted by menopause – from the symptoms they suffer, to having their concerns dismissed by doctors, to paying out-of-pocket for effective treatments, to being fired from their jobs.
Vancouver Island
-
A look at potential fresh faces around Premier David Eby's next B.C. cabinet table
British Columbia Premier David Eby's new cabinet will be sworn in on Nov. 18, and it will have to feature a significant number of new ministers after last month's election saw several incumbents defeated while others didn't run.
-
What does a Trump presidency mean for Canada and B.C.?
Hours after Donald Trump's win, the impact his presidency will have in Canada was front and centre in Ottawa during Question Period, where Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Trudeau traded shots Wednesday.
-
B.C. man discovers 115 stuffed animals hidden behind wall, begins donating them to people around world
As Connor Nijsse prepared to remove some old drywall during his garage renovation, he feared the worst.
Kelowna
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.