Lunenberg, N.S., RCMP investigate robbery involving hitchhiker

Lunenberg District RCMP are seeking information about a robbery near Pine Grove, N.S.

Police responded to a report of a robbery from a man who was hitchhiking on Monday at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Pinegrove Road. Investigators learned a white Chevrolet Malibu stopped and approached the hitchhiker. The driver took the man’s bag, put it in the trunk of his car and fled in the car, said a news release from RCMP.

The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries related to the incident.

The male driver is described as five-foot-11-inches (180 centimetres) with a small build, short, dark, messy hair and a moustache. He was wearing sneakers, jeans and a green and black plaid, short-sleeved shirt. He was said to have a Nova Scotia South Shore accent.

The Malibu was last seen driving northwest on Highway 10 toward New Germany, N.S.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information that may identify the driver is asked to contact Lunenburg District RCMP at 902-634-8674. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

