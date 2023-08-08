Lunenburg County man faces multiple firearms charges

Halifax -

A 70-year-old man is facing firearms charges after an incident in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County on Sunday.

Lunenburg District RCMP responded to a report of four men fighting on Gloade Lane in Gold River, N.S., around 10:15 p.m.

Officers learned that during the fight, one man pointed a firearm at another man and threatened him with it.

Police say a 70-year-old Gold River man was arrestedand noone was injured during the incident.

Ronald Lorne Paul has been charged with:

careless use of a firearm

pointing a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

uttering threats

Paul was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court in October.