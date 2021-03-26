HALIFAX -- A man from Lunenburg, N.S. wanted on a provincewide warrant has been arrested and charged after police say they found drugs in his belongings.

At 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday, RCMP were called to a service station in Wileville, N.S., after reports of an unknown man "hanging around the business and asking patrons for a drive."

According to police, the caller was concerned with the man's behaviour and believed he was intoxicated.

Once police arrived, they discovered the man was wanted on a provincewide warrant.

During a search, police say they found cocaine and cash.

Shane Robert Comeau appeared in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Wednesday. He is charged with possession for the purpose to traffic in a controlled substance (cocaine).

Comeau was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court in April.