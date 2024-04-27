Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saint John

Police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Saint John, N.B.

The Saint John Police Force issued the arrest warrant for Bashar Alhamdan on April 18.

Police said Alhamdan is facing assault charges and failed to appear in court.

Police said in a Saturday morning update that Alhamdan was arrested and remains in custody.

According to a news release from police, Bashar Alhamdan was charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.