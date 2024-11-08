Macdonald Bridge reopens after overnight closure, damaged crane now stable

The Macdonald Bridge has reopened after it was closed overnight due to a nearby damaged crane at a construction site on Wyse Road in Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Harbour Bridges said in a post on X that the bridge reopened to traffic around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Halifax Regional Police was helping the Department of Labour with the damaged crane in the Faulkner Street area on Thursday. No injuries were reported.

An occupational health and safety officer from the labour department has since confirmed that the crane is stable.

Police and Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency remain at the scene Friday morning and are still asking residents to avoid the area. About 20 people from 12 homes remain evacuated from the area "as a precaution." The Canadian Red Cross is offering support to those people with temporary accommodations.

The neighbourhood near a damaged crane in Dartmouth, N.S., was been evacuated on Nov. 7, 2024. (Source: Kevin Thibodeau/CTV News)

The Halifax Regional Municipality says Faulkner Street, Lyle Street, Windmill Road and Wyse Road remains closed until further notice. Dawson Street has reopened.

Halifax Transit is also resuming normal routes across the bridge now that it has reopened.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.