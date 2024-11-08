Macdonald Bridge reopens in Dartmouth, N.S., evacuation order lifted

The Macdonald Bridge reopened Friday morning after it was closed overnight due to a nearby damaged crane at a construction site on Wyse Road in Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Harbour Bridges said in a post on X that the bridge reopened to traffic around 5:30 a.m.

Halifax Regional Police was helping the Department of Labour with the damaged crane in the Faulkner Street area on Thursday. No injuries were reported.

An occupational health and safety (OHS) officer from the labour department has since confirmed that the crane is stable.

An on-site OHS officer with the department later verified an engineer’s report that the crane has been further secured, allowing an earlier evacuation order to be lifted.

About 20 people from 12 homes had to be evacuated from the area "as a precaution” Thursday. The order was lifted just before noon Friday and residents can now return to their homes.

The neighbourhood near a damaged crane in Dartmouth, N.S., was been evacuated on Nov. 7, 2024. (Source: Kevin Thibodeau/CTV News)

Police and Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency are in the process of leaving the scene as the impacted streets can reopen.

Faulkner Street, Lyle Street, Windmill Road and Wyse Road and Dawson Street were previously closed.

Halifax Transit also resumed normal routes across the bridge Friday morning after it reopened.

