MacKay Bridge in Halifax will close this weekend for ongoing maintenance

Halifax’s A. Murray MacKay Bridge will be closed this weekend for the fourth time this summer.

The critical cross-harbour link is closing for maintenance, according to Halifax Harbour Bridges (HHB).

“The essential work includes concrete drilling, steel repairs and inspections on the approaches and significant resurfacing along the main bridge section, neither of which can be done while there is traffic on the bridge,” says HHB CEO Tony Wright.

A release from HHB says much of the work carried out during the MacKay Bridge’s first three closures is already evident, including a smoother ride across the bridge.

However, the bridge commission says the projects are about much more than resurfacing.

“The maintenance we are doing above and below the deck - and on the approaches - is about safety and about extending the life of the bridge,” said Wright. “This is work that is planned months in advance and involves skilled workers from outside the region.”

Construction being done on the MacKay Bridge in Halifax is seen in this image. (Halifax Harbour Bridges)

MacKay Bridge will close Friday at 7 p.m. and reopen Monday at 5:30 a.m.

Bridge Closure aligns with Halifax Pride events

This weekend’s MacKay Bridge closure coincides with Halifax Pride events.

Bridge staff says they have spoken with organizers and acknowledge the inconvenience the closure will cause.

Motorists are being encouraged to plan their travel in advance or take transit when possible.

The bridge commission says they do try to avoid scheduling closures during major events. However, they add challenges like Nova Scotia’s short construction season, along with a string of rainy weekends so far this year, and avoiding both bridges being closed at the same time, can leave them with no other options at times.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.