After a four-year hiatus, Moncton's Magnetic Hill will play host to a major concert this summer.

Country star Luke Bryan will play the hill Aug. 10 as part of his Sunset Repeat tour and businesses are almost as excited as his fans.

The last concert at Magnetic Hill was AC/DC in 2015 and it attracted 50,000 fans.

Organizers think Bryan, who has won country music TV artist of the year six years in a row will be as big a draw.

“He sold out Cavendish last year, 30,000 people, so I'm expecting that plus more,” said fan Jeremy Boucher.

Tickets and on-site campground reservations don't go on sale until Friday, but some hotels are already booked solid.

“My phone lit up like a Christmas tree,” said hotel manager Sarah Wiseman.

She said she took constant phone calls for about two-and-a-half hours.

Fans didn’t blink at the increased rates for reservations that night.

“They don't question it at all, they're like ‘ok yes book it,’” Wiseman said.

The city says the news of the concert means nothing but good things for Moncton and that they're expecting a large economic spinoff for hotels, campgrounds, restaurants, and retail businesses.

Some say the versatility of Bryan's music is what will also attract non-country music lovers.

“It's not that twangy, it's like pop-country, which is the kind of genre a lot of other country music artists are going to these days,” said Boucher.

People are happy that the Magnetic Hill venue is back in business.

“Ithink it's a much better idea,” said John Bankes, another Bryan fan.“More space. More room for his fans to get together.”

Special guests also include Kelsea Ballerini and Sons of Daughters.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 19 and they are expected to be a hot commodity around the Hub City.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.