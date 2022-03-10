Major project hopes to fill Cape Breton’s affordable housing gap
A former horse racing track in Cape Breton is getting a new life as a housing development, something residents say is badly needed in the area.
Cape Breton University purchased the former "Tartan Downs" in 2019, and along with the non-profit Urban Neighbourhood Development Association, plans to turn the land into 430 rental units made up of townhouses, single-family dwellings, and apartment buildings.
“This will be an incredible project. CBRM (Cape Breton Regional Municipality) really needs new quality housing. There hasn't been a major build for affordable housing in CBRM for many, many years,” says Cape Breton University Project Manager Kent MacIntyre.
“This project will be open to the public for seniors, families, students, individuals, so it will truly be a mixed development just from housing and tenancy,” said MacIntyre.
The announcement comes as 20 people were evicted from an apartment building in nearby New Waterford.
“Being proactive now, engaging with community stakeholders, looking to the government about permissions for municipalities to get into the game of affordable housing and be a partner is really important right now so we don't get to that place of a homelessness crisis,” said CBRM Mayor, Amanda McDougall.
The cost of the project is not yet known, but MacIntyre says details will be released soon. Applications for federal and provincial funding are underway to get shovels in the ground as quickly as possible.
“It will be a phased development over four years. Our first phase will be 130 units and that will consist of stacked townhouses and duplexes and two apartment buildings,” said MacIntyre.
The goal is to start construction by the end of 2022 — but that depends on funding.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau rejects Zelensky's request for a no-fly zone citing fears of Russian escalation
Speaking to CTV National News in an interview with Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he was forced to deny Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request to authorize a no-fly zone over Ukraine, citing fears about triggering an escalation from Russian forces.
Ukrainian President Zelensky set to address Canadian Parliament on Tuesday
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address Canada's Parliament on Tuesday. Zelensky will be appearing virtually, and he will speak jointly to members of the House of Commons and Senate, inside the House chamber, should the House of Commons Speaker approve it.
Russians keep pressure on Mariupol; massive convoy breaks up
Civilians trapped inside Mariupol desperately scrounged for food and fuel as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the port city Thursday, while satellite photos showed that a massive Kremlin convoy that had been mired outside the Ukrainian capital dispersed and redeployed.
Threat of Russian invasion in Canada's North 'very low' but that could change: Defence chief
Canada's chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre says while the threat of a Russian invasion in Canada's North is 'very low' that might change in the decades to come. Pressure is mounting on the federal government to formulate an Arctic strategy and make building up military force in the North a priority, since Russia's unprovoked incursion of Ukraine.
'They were shooting civilians': Ukraine refugees recount abuses
As more than 2 million refugees from Ukraine begin to scatter throughout Europe and beyond, some are carrying valuable witness evidence to build a case for war crimes.
With mask mandates easing, experts say choosing to wear one may be seen as making a statement
As provinces remove mask mandates across much of the country, experts say choosing to wear a face covering could be seen as a political statement, with the responsibility to protect Canadians against COVID-19 shifting to individual responsibility rather than a collective effort guided by public health measures.
GoodLife mass termination email not illegal but 'uncaring': employment lawyer
While it's understood that the pandemic has decimated the fitness industry, mass terminations still need to be handled delicately, according to experts and former employees levelling criticism at GoodLife Fitness for firing nearly 500 instructors by email earlier this month.
Two sent to hospital after search and rescue helicopter incident in Newfoundland
The Royal Canadian Air Force said two people have been sent to hospital after an 'accident' involving a search and rescue helicopter in Gander, N.L.
B.C. lifting indoor mask mandate Friday, vaccine passport to end in coming weeks
B.C. is lifting its mask mandate for indoor public spaces Friday and the use of vaccine passports will no longer be required in the coming weeks, health officials announced Thursday.
Toronto
-
'I almost froze': Toronto homeless man recounts night in subzero temperatures, advocates say death toll rising
Nick Popoulos's personal battle with subzero temperatures follows the discovery of a body recently found frozen and dead on the streets of Toronto. Homeless advocates say this raises the tally of people who have frozen and died this winter to at least five.
-
Police search for suspects after armed robbery at Mississauga jewelry store
Peel police are looking to identify three suspects involved in an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Mississauga on Tuesday.
-
TDSB to hold special meeting on masks amid confusion around who will get final say on lifting mandate in classrooms
The Toronto District School Board will hold a special meeting tonight to review its COVID-19 policies and procedures amid some confusion around who has the final say when it comes to masking in the classroom.
Calgary
-
The Brick investigating after more customers complain of exploding glass furniture
Other customers from The Brick have come forward with their experiences of glass furniture spontaneous exploding after CTV News initially reported last week of a similar incident happening to a Calgary woman.
-
Only 5% of Alberta teachers believe new K-6 curriculum will be positive for students: poll
Just five per cent of teachers in Alberta agree that the province's new K-6 curriculum will be positive for students, and an even-smaller three per cent of teachers say they have the resources and support to successfully implement the new curriculum, according to a new survey.
-
Alberta postpones new math, English curriculum for grades 4-6 to September 2023
Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange announced the implementation of the new math and English language arts curriculum for grades 4 to 6 will be postponed until September 2023.
Montreal
-
Taking matters into their own hands: denied care, more Montreal women removing IUDs themselves
One Montreal woman who removed her contraceptive IUD herself said it was far from her first choice. Maude Plourde-Desjardins tried more than 15 health clinics, but all refused to provide her with the service. A doctor says it's still not a good idea to DIY this procedure.
-
Opposition motion would fund emergency transportation, storage space for Montreal women fleeing violence
A new motion calls for the city to start paying for storage space for the belongings of people fleeing violence - something shelters have asked for, as they're stretched far past their limits.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Jean Charest to launch Conservative leadership bid in Calgary
Nearly 24 years after leaving federal politics, Jean Charest will launch his campaign to become leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. The 63-year-old Quebecer will announce his bid at a Calgary brewery tonight, making a clear message to the party's western Canadian base.
Edmonton
-
Alberta postpones new math, English curriculum for grades 4-6 to September 2023
Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange announced the implementation of the new math and English language arts curriculum for grades 4 to 6 will be postponed until September 2023.
-
UCP MLA Getson sparks anger for calling local leaders 'children' who may need to 'get spanked'
A rural Alberta MLA has again stirred controversy for comments he made about COVID-19 politics, drawing condemnation from party leaders, a mayor and city councillors.
-
UCP disqualifies Brian Jean-backed candidates for alleged 'extreme or hateful' views
Premier Jason Kenney defended the controversial disqualification of two people hoping to become UCP MLAs Thursday. Both were endorsed by his rival Brian Jean.
Northern Ontario
-
Man killed in snowmobile crash on Sudbury lake
Sudbury police say a 41-year-old man was killed after the snowmobile he was driving hit a snowdrift on a local lake.
-
Sudbury police arrest two, seize $225K in cannabis products at illegal pot shop
Two men have been arrested and approximately $225,000 in cannabis products have been seized following complaints about an illegal Sudbury dispensary, police say.
-
Organizers prepare track for 'Cochrane Polar Bear Cup'
The Cochrane Classic Vintage Riders are happy to be bringing back the 'Cochrane Polar Bear Cup' this weekend.
London
-
Neighbours tried to save Tillsonburg man’s life after he was thrown from vehicle
What Scott Cowell experienced in front of his home is still difficult to talk about.
-
The London agency collecting relief items for Ukrainian refugees overseas has halted donations
The London agency collecting relief items for Ukrainian refugees overseas has halted donations.
-
Biofuel an alternate energy option in some cases, not all
As the gas prices continue to creep towards the $2/litre mark in our region, the talk of becoming less oil-dependent grows.
Winnipeg
-
2 arrested after shoppers threatened, robbed at gunpoint outside CF Polo Park: WPS
Two Winnipeg men are facing charges after police said CF Polo Park mall patrons and security were threatened and robbed at gunpoint.
-
Long-time Winnipeg cop cleared of computer charge, fraud, obstructing justice
A long-time Winnipeg police officer has been acquitted of all charges after being accused of allegedly altering information in a police database to get out of a $259 speeding ticket in October 2019.
-
Arrest made in homicide of Winnipeg woman; Canada-wide warrant issued for second suspect
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the death of a Winnipeg woman last month, and have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a second suspect.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's largest school board looking at instituting mask mandate
Staff at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board are looking into whether it can require masks in classes after the province lifts its COVID-19 mask mandate later this month.
-
Ukrainian President Zelensky set to address Canadian Parliament on Tuesday
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address Canada's Parliament on Tuesday. Zelensky will be appearing virtually, and he will speak jointly to members of the House of Commons and Senate, inside the House chamber, should the House of Commons Speaker approve it.
-
Ottawa contractor receives four-year sentence for uttering threats, fraud
An Ottawa contractor who pleaded guilty to uttering threats and fraud has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. police chief suspends 2 officers for response to home where toddler later found dead
Prince Albert Police Service Chief Jonathan Bergen has suspended two officers who responded to a home for a report of a domestic dispute where a 13-month-old child was later found dead.
-
13 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Sask. last week
The province is reporting 13 COVID-19 related deaths from Feb. 27 to March 3, down from 44 reported the previous week.
-
University of Sask. loses fight to fire custodian caught taking 50-cent rags
A custodian caught stealing rags will keep his job at the University of Saskatchewan following a judge's decision.
Vancouver
-
B.C. lifting indoor mask mandate Friday, vaccine passport to end in coming weeks
B.C. is lifting its mask mandate for indoor public spaces Friday and the use of vaccine passports will no longer be required in the coming weeks, health officials announced Thursday.
-
Arrest made in hot coffee assault at Vancouver Tim Hortons, police say
Vancouver police have arrested a suspect in the bizarre case of a woman who threw hot coffee at a Tim Hortons employee last fall.
-
'This house is built on love and friendship, nothing else': How a retired Lytton couple rebuilt their lives after the wildfire
A retired couple from the outskirts of Lytton found something they weren't expecting after the wildfire destroyed almost everything they had last summer: They found strength in community.
Regina
-
Sanctions on Russian Evraz Steel shareholder unlikely to affect North American operations: Sask. premier
Saskatchewan's premier does not expect recently imposed sanctions against a Russian Evraz Steel shareholder to impact the company's operations within the province.
-
'Burnout is inevitable': Regina family physician to close clinic, as COVID-19 highlights challenges in healthcare
A family doctor in Regina is joining a growing list of physicians leaving the province, or profession as a whole, after a demanding two years of the pandemic.
-
SGI offering customers $100 per vehicle rebate
Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) customers will be receiving a $100 rebate for each vehicle registered, the Crown corporation announced Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. changing pandemic guidelines for schools, daycares after spring break
British Columbia is changing its COVID-19 guidelines for schools and childcare operators, as the province emerges from the latest wave of the pandemic.
-
'A targeted hit': Owner of Vancouver Island art gallery estimates $20K losses after break-in, theft
The owner of Coastal Carvings Fine Art Gallery in Coombs, B.C., believes a recent break-in and theft at the business was targeted.
-
Island Health reports no new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. announces restrictions lifting
British Columbia health officials will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday.