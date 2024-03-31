Man, 20, dies after crash in Point Edward: N.S. RCMP
A 20-year-old man from Sydney, N.S., is dead after he was ejected from a vehicle that crashed on a highway in Point Edward on Saturday, police say.
RCMP said they responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Highway 125 around 6 p.m.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers say they saw a severely damaged Honda Civic that is believed to have rolled over.
There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.
Police say the driver was the sole occupant of the Civic, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the crash and the investigation is ongoing.
Highway 125 was closed for several hours and has since reopened.
