Man, 22, charged in connection with largest wildfire in N.S. history

Nova Scotia’s Natural Resources Department says a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a massive wildfire in Shelburne County last spring.

Dalton Clark Stewart of Villagedale was charged Wednesday under the Forests Act with:

lighting a fire on privately owned land without permission of the owner or occupier

failing to take reasonable efforts to prevent the spread of a fire

leaving a fire unattended

Stewart is scheduled to appear in Shelburne provincial court on March 7.

The charges stem from the Barrington Lake wildfire, which first broke out on May 26, 2023, and was finally brought under control on June 13 and extinguished on July 26.

The fire grew to 23,379 hectares, the largest recorded in the province's history.

It forced more than 6,000 people from their homes and destroyed 60 houses and cottages, as well as 150 other structures.

It was the last in a string of spring wildfires in the province to be tamed.

TANTALLON WILDFIRE UPDATE

The Natural Resources Department says it also continues to investigate the 2023 Tantallon-area wildfire, which burned 969 hectares.

‘’While the Department has gathered considerable information, there is a high bar for what can be used as evidence in court,” reads a Thursday news release from the province.

The fire burned in the suburbs north of Halifax between May 28 and June 4. It destroyed 151 homes, and at a peak, forced the evacuation of 16,000.

It was fully extinguished on July 26.

Last month, the Nova Scotia RCMP said there was insufficient evidence to indicate the fire was the result of arson.

"We concluded our file in September and provided this information to the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) as the lead investigating agency," Cst. Dominic Laflamme told CTV News in an email on Dec. 29, 2023. "We continue to liaise with them and are available to provide assistance as required."

Those convicted of violating the Forests Act can be fined up to $50,000 and/or face up to six months in prison.