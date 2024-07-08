Man, 25, arrested following alleged sexual assault: N.B. RCMP

A 25-year-old man originally from India, but residing in Halifax, N.S., has been arrested following alleged sexual assault incidents in Moncton.

Officers responded to a report of sexual interference and sexual assault at a public water park on Mountain Road in Moncton on Sunday around 2 p.m., according to a news release from RCMP.

A man had been walking around the premises, and was groping people, police said. There were at least 12 victims, some of whom were under the age of 16.

RCMP said located the individual who was still on the premises, and arrested him. He was later released from custody, and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Oct. 24

"This is still an active investigation, and we are working diligently to understand if there were other victims," says Sgt. Sylvette Hebert with the Codiac Regional RCMP in the news release. "We are asking parents to speak to their children if they attended this location on July 7. We also want people to know that a sexual assault complaint can be made at any time. If you are a victim of sexual misconduct, please contact us. You will be listened to, and you will be believed."

If you are a victim, or have any information related to these incidents or similar ones, please contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

