Man, 41, arrested after multiple assaults on Paqtnkek First Nation: N.S. RCMP

A 41-year-old man was arrested after multiple assaults causing bodily harm on Paqtnkek First Nation, according to a news release from the Nova Scotia RCMP.

Police responded to a report of injured victims at a residence on Treaty Lane Extension early Friday morning.

The RCMP says officers located a 37-year-old woman, a 33-year-old woman, a 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old man inside the residence.

“Officers learned that a 25-year-old man had already been transported to the hospital. All parties were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” said Const. Dominic Laflamme, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in the release.

According to police, the 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene and the suspect and victims were known to each other.

