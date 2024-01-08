Man, 44, dies after encampment fire in Saint John, N.B., police say

SAINT JOHN, N.B. -

Police say a man has died after a fire at an encampment in Saint John, N.B.

Local police say emergency crews responded to the fire near the viaduct at a highway on-ramp on Saturday night.

They say crews found a 44-year-old man suffering from serious burns.

He was taken to hospital, and then transferred out of province for medical treatment.

Officials say he died on Sunday.

They did not release his name.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2024.

