    • Man, 49, charged in connection with Queen Street fire: Fredericton police

    Mactavish's Source for Sports in Fredericton is pictured after a fire on Oct. 29, 2024. (Avery MacRae/CTV Atlantic) Mactavish's Source for Sports in Fredericton is pictured after a fire on Oct. 29, 2024. (Avery MacRae/CTV Atlantic)
    A 49-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fire in Fredericton earlier this week.

    The Fredericton Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a commercial building in the 200 block of Queen Street around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

    Police say firefighters saw smoke billowing from several areas of 228 Queen St., which is home to Mactavish's Source for Sports.

    The fire was mostly contained to the rear storage section of the building and the roof of the middle section.

    There was also smoke damage throughout the building.

    No injuries were reported.

    Police said they arrested a 49-year-old man in connection with the fire on Wednesday.

    In an email to CTV News on Thursday, police confirmed Joshua Burden has been charged with:

    • arson with disregard for human life
    • breach of probation

    According to the Fredericton Police Force, Burden has been remanded into custody.

