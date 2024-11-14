ATLANTIC
Man, 74, struck and killed by vehicle in Balmoral, N.B.

The RCMP logo is pictured in this file photo. The RCMP logo is pictured in this file photo.
A 74-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Balmoral, N.B., Wednesday afternoon.

Campbellton RCMP, the Balmoral Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the collision on Avenue des Pionniers around 4:10 p.m.

Police believe the vehicle was travelling westbound on Avenue des Pionniers when it struck the pedestrian, who was trying to cross the street.

The pedestrian died at the scene. He was from Balmoral.

The driver of the vehicle wasn’t injured.

A member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office and an RCMP collision reconstructionist are assisting with the investigation.

Police have not said whether charges are anticipated.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

