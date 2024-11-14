Man, 74, struck and killed by vehicle in Balmoral, N.B.

A 74-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Balmoral, N.B., Wednesday afternoon.

Campbellton RCMP, the Balmoral Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the collision on Avenue des Pionniers around 4:10 p.m.

Police believe the vehicle was travelling westbound on Avenue des Pionniers when it struck the pedestrian, who was trying to cross the street.

The pedestrian died at the scene. He was from Balmoral.

The driver of the vehicle wasn’t injured.

A member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office and an RCMP collision reconstructionist are assisting with the investigation.

Police have not said whether charges are anticipated.

