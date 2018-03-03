

CTV Atlantic





A 25-year-old man was airlifted to hospital and two others were injured after a crash Abercrombie, N.S., Friday afternoon.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the collision happened around 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of Abercrombie Road and Trenton Connector.

Police say the crash was between a 2009 Ford Ranger and a 2011 Hyundai Accent.

As a result, the driver of the Hyundai from Abercrombie was transported to the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax by LifeFlight.

The passenger in the car, a 26-year-old man from Pictou, and the driver of the Ford Ranger, a 52-year-old man from New Glasgow, were both transferred to hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still being determined.