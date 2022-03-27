Man arrested after two vehicles ran off road: N.S. RCMP

A Nova Scotia man is facing charges after police say he ran two vehicles off the road.

On Saturday at around 11:20 a.m., RCMP responded to a report of a near head-on crash on Prospect Road. Where police say a grey Honda Civic ran a blue Volkswagen Jetta off the road before driving away.

An RCMP officer was near the location of the incident and arrived within moments of the report. RCMP learned that the Jetta had been travelling northeast on Prospect road when the Civic, which was travelling in the opposite direction, crossed the centre line and nearly struck the Jetta head-on.

The driver of the Jetta managed to swerve out of the way, however police say the Civic sideswiped the Jetta causing extensive damage.

The Jetta ended up going off-road, and the Civic fled the scene. Both people in the Jetta, a 34-year-old Timberlea woman who was driving, and a 30-year-old Timberlea man who was a passenger, were uninjured.

RCMP determined that the Civic had fled the scene and gone down Shady Vista Road. The Civic was found abandoned on an ATV trail off of the same Road. RCMP seized the Civic and continued to search for the driver of the vehicle.

While investigating the incident, RCMP say they learned that a second Volkswagen Jetta, similar in colour to the first, had been rammed and run off the road by the same Civic.

That crash occurred on Prospect Road, just before the collision with the other Jetta. The driver and lone occupant of this Jetta, a 22-year-old Terrence Bay woman, was uninjured.

RCMP continued to look for the driver of the Civic and at approximately 1:20 p.m., he was located near a liquor store on Prospect Bay Road.

RCMP says the 28-year-old Prospect Bay man was safely taken into custody, and had not suffered any injuries as a result of the collisions.

He was later released on conditions and will be facing charges of:

assault with a weapon,

dangerous operation of a conveyance,

operation of a conveyance while prohibited

obstructing a peace officer

Police say the man is set to appear in Halifax provincial court on May 19, at 9:30 a.m.