Man arrested following firearm incident in Upper Gagetown: N.B. RCMP

RCMP say a 35-year-old man from Upper Gagetown, N.B., has been arrested following a firearm incident near Lower Coytown Road.

Officers received a complaint of a firearm being discharged multiple times towards the Saint John River on Thursday around 4:30 p.m., according to a news release from RCMP.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, they were able to quickly identify a person of interest. Shortly after, the man was arrested without incident at his nearby residence in connection with the incident.

He was later released on conditions pending a future court appearance.

His firearms were also seized as part of the investigation, say police.

At the time, police say they believed the incident to have been isolated, and that there was no danger to the general public.

No one was injured at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

