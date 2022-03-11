Man behind Nova Scotia mass shooting came from dysfunctional family: uncle

HALIFAX -

A close relative of the man who disguised himself as a Mountie and fatally shot 22 people in Nova Scotia says the killer was a lifelong scammer raised in a deeply dysfunctional family.

According to newly released documents, Chris Wortman -- a former Mountie who was the gunman's uncle -- told police soon after the April 2020 killings that he wasn't surprised when he learned his nephew was responsible for Canada's worst mass shooting.

Wortman says he knew his nephew was capable of killing somebody or causing serious harm, but he never thought he would go on a murderous, 13-hour rampage.

The former Mountie says he was about seven years older than his nephew, and he recalled how the two of them practically grew up together in eastern New Brunswick.

He described his nephew as a "strange little guy, never known to have a friend."

Wortman also says his nephew's parents were bizarre -- and he recalled that as a boy, his nephew's father once placed a gun in his hand and told him, "Shoot me!"

The transcript of Chris Wortman's police interview in late April 2020 was released today by the Mass Casualty Commission, a public inquiry investigating the tragedy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2022.