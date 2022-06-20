Man charged after $45K worth of sunglasses stolen from Dartmouth store: HRP

Police in Halifax have charged a man in relation to several thefts at a Dartmouth, N.S., sunglasses store valued at more than $45,000.

Halifax Regional Police investigated multiple reports of thefts that happened at the Sunglass Hut, located at 21 Mic Mac Boulevard in Mic Mac Mall, between April 16 and June 18.

In each case, police say a man entered the store and stole multiple pairs of sunglasses.

The total value of the stolen sunglasses was in excess of $45,000.

Police responded to another theft at the same store on Saturday. Police say a man was arrested nearby in relation to the thefts, as well as an outstanding warrant.

Joshua David Boutilier, 37, has been charged with:

nine counts of theft over $5,000

nine counts of possession of stolen goods over $5,000

nine counts of theft under $5,000

nine counts of possession of stolen goods under $5,000

12 counts of breach of probation

failing to attend court

He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.