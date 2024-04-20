Man charged after allegedly threatening police officers with a knife in Elmsdale, N.S.

A man has been charged after allegedly threatening police officers with a knife after a disturbance in Elmsdale, N.S., on Thursday.

In a news release, police say they received a call about a man with a knife at an apartment complex around 9 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they tried to arrest the man, who did not comply and instead fled on foot, according to police.

Police say the man then tried to “carjack” multiple vehicles. As officers closed in on the man, he allegedly threatened them with a knife.

Officers then deployed a Taser before taking the man into custody. Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Police have charged 30-year-old Christopher Isaac McDonald of Sipekne’katik First Nation with:

robbery (three counts)

assault of a peace officer

possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

resisting a peace officer

failure to comply with order (three counts)

McDonald appeared in court but was remanded in custody. He is set to return to provincial court in Shubenacadie on Monday morning.

