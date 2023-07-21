Man charged after filming women inside washroom: Halifax police

A 41-year-old man is facing six counts of voyeurism Friday after filming women inside the washrooms at a pool in Dartmouth, N.S., police said in a statement.

He was arrested at the Abenaki Aquatic Club Thursday after police were told about the incident earlier in the day. An electronic device was seized during his arrest.

Police say he filmed five women and one girl between Tuesday and Thursday.

Matthew Douglas Moriarty, 41, is due in provincial court Friday.

Police are not releasing any more information out of concern for the victims’ privacy.