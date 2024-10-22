Man charged after woman catches him looking in ground-floor window: Charlottetown police

Police in Charlottetown say a man is facing charges after he was caught looking in a woman’s ground-floor window.

Charlottetown Police Services responded to a complaint on Oct. 1 from a woman who reported her window screen had been cut and tampered with overnight.

Police say the woman believed someone may have been looking in the window.

Officers responded to a complaint at the same residence the next day around 11:30 p.m.

This time, police say the woman saw a man looking in her window.

The woman then followed the man to a vehicle that was parked nearby.

Police responded to the scene and found the vehicle leaving the area before pulling it over.

The driver, who police have identified as 26-year-old John Wesley Johnson, was arrested and charged with trespassing at night.

He was brought back to police headquarters for processing and later released.

On Friday, the Charlottetown Police Services’ Major Crime Unit arrested Johnson for voyeurism and executed a search warrant at his residence.

He was also charged with committing an indecent act and mischief under $5,000.

Johnson appeared in court and has been released on conditions that include a daily curfew, refraining from attending the victim’s residence and he will be subject to electronic monitoring.

For more P.E.I. news visit our dedicated provincial page.