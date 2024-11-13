ATLANTIC
    • Man charged in connection with string of break-ins in Amherst: police

    An Amherst Police Department vehicle is pictured in an undated handout image. (Source: Town of Amherst/Facebook) An Amherst Police Department vehicle is pictured in an undated handout image. (Source: Town of Amherst/Facebook)
    A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a number of break-ins in Amherst, N.S., on Tuesday.

    Police say they responded to two subsequent reports regarding a suspect breaking into residences in the Queen Street area around 5:46 p.m.

    According to a news release from police on Wednesday, the suspect broke into a residence by crawling into a window he had smashed. The suspect, who was allegedly in possession of a knife, was then confronted by occupants of the home, before fleeing the residence through the rear entrance. Police say he then went to a second nearby residence where he allegedly smashed another window and crawled inside, before being confronted by the occupants of the home.

    He then fled the scene, and was met on the street by responding officers, according to police.

    Police say the man dropped his weapon and was arrested. He was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries before being taken into custody for the night.

    Further investigation resulted in additional charges of attempting to break-in to other residences in the area.

    Taylor Robert Murphy, 30, has been charged with:

    •  five counts of break and enter
    •  two counts of carry a weapon dangerous to the public peace
    •  two counts of mischief
    •  theft under $5,000
    •  public mischief – intent to mislead police

    Murphy appeared in court on Wednesday and was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 4 for a show-cause hearing.

