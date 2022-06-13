Man charged with attempted murder after Bridgewater police officer struck by truck

A 25-year-old man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly struck and injured a police officer with a truck in Bridgewater, N.S.

Bridgewater Police Service (BPS) received a complaint that a man in a truck was drinking liquor outside of a Tim Hortons in Bridgewater around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police located the truck, a black 1999 Ford Ranger, and tried to pull it over.

"When the truck pulled onto a dead-end street, it appeared that the driver, who was the lone occupant, was attempting to exit the vehicle," said the Bridgewater Police Service in a news release Monday.

"An officer exited the police vehicle to apprehend the driver, however, the driver of the truck rapidly spun the vehicle around striking the driver side of the police vehicle before swerving directly at the BPS officer."

Police say the truck hit the officer, sending him over the hood, before the driver fled the area.

The police officer suffered a broken foot as a result of the incident, according to police.

Bridgewater Police Service, with assistance from Lunenburg District RCMP, found the truck abandoned near vacant cottages in Middle New Cornwall, N.S., at 2:30 a.m. Monday. Police say a cellphone with the SIM card removed was found in the truck.

Following a review of in-car video footage, police confirmed the driver, identified as 25-year-old Joshua Creaser of Aylesford, N.S., appeared to swerve to strike the police officer.

Creaser is facing several charges, which include:

attempted murder

flight from police

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

failure to remain at an accident causing bodily harm

Creaser was located Tuesday afternoon and arrested by the Kings District RCMP. Bridgewater Police Service will take over custody and Creaser will be brought to court when available.

According to police, Creaser has a serious history of impaired driving offences dating back to 2016. He is currently under a charge of impaired driving causing death related to an incident that happened in South Greenwood, N.S. on Dec. 19, 2021.