

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing impaired driving charges after his vehicle left the road and ended up on the front lawn of a home in Lawrencetown, N.S.

Halifax District RCMP responded to the scene on Lawrencetown Road around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the driver failed to negotiate a turn, causing his vehicle to leave the road, roll several times across the front lawns of two homes, and sever a utility pole.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage. Some utility lines were also damaged.

The driver was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The 28-year-old Westphal, N.S., man is facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operating over the legal limit.

He is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on July 25.

A section of Lawrencetown Road was closed to traffic Thursday morning.