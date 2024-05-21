Man charged with stunting after speed clocked at more than 66 km/h over the limit: Halifax police

A 21-year-old man has been charged with stunting after police say his vehicle was clocked travelling 66 km/h over the posted speed limit in Dartmouth, N.S., last week.

In a news release Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police says an officer saw a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 111 near Portland Street around 4 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, the vehicle's speed was clocked at 146 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

A 21-year-old man was ticketed for stunting -- a charge that is automatically laid when the vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The driver's licence was also suspended for seven days and his vehicle was seized.

"Officers detected alcohol from the driver, and he was issued a driving suspension for operating a conveyance while having consumed alcohol," read the release.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

