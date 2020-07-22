FREDERICTON -- A 29-year-old man is dead and police are looking for suspects after a home invasion along Route 665 in Waasis, N.B.

The RCMP believe more than one armed individual entered the home, but by the time police officers arrived on scene, the suspect had fled.

Oromocto RCMP received the call around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the man’s death is suspicious and they are treating it as a homicide investigation. They believe the home invasion and the man’s death are connected.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Police could not say if more people were in the home at the time or if there were other injuries.

They are asking anyone with information to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.