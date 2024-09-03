ATLANTIC
    • Man dies after being struck by vehicle, woman arrested: N.B. RCMP

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    The New Brunswick RCMP says a man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Oak Bay, N.B., over the weekend.

    Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Route 170 around 5:20 a.m. Sunday.

    Police say a 36-year-old man from St. Stephen had been struck by an eastbound vehicle.

    He died at the scene from his injuries.

    Police say the driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Two passengers in the vehicle were not injured, according to an RCMP news release.

    A 25-year-old woman was later arrested in connection with the collision.

    Police say a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office and a collision reconstructionist are assisting with their investigation.

    The New Brunswick RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed or has footage of the collision to call the St. Stephen RCMP Detachment at 506-473-3137 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

