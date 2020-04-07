HALIFAX -- Police and Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team are investigating the death of a man who fell from a balcony in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a disturbance at an apartment building on Carrington Place around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a man and woman who knew each other got into an altercation and the man fell from the balcony.

He received assistance at the scene, but died from his injuries.

No other details about the incident have been released, but police say SIRT has been notified.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

Const. John MacLeod, a spokesperson for Halifax Regional Police, told CTV News that police were “on or about scene” when the man fell.

MacLeod says the investigation is in its early stages and police are still trying to figure out exactly what happened.