Featured
Man dies in fatal lawn mower accident
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, June 16, 2018 4:36PM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, June 16, 2018 6:46PM ADT
Halifax police say a 61-year-old man has died after an accident involving a lawn mower near the Bedford Highway.
Police say they received a call just after 10 a.m,. Saturday to the area of 1698 Bedford Highway.
Police say the man was operating a ride-on lawn mower on the grounds of a church on Rocky Lake Dr. It appears the lawn mower rolled over the steep hill which leads to the Bedford Highway.
The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.