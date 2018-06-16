

CTV Atlantic





Halifax police say a 61-year-old man has died after an accident involving a lawn mower near the Bedford Highway.

Police say they received a call just after 10 a.m,. Saturday to the area of 1698 Bedford Highway.

Police say the man was operating a ride-on lawn mower on the grounds of a church on Rocky Lake Dr. It appears the lawn mower rolled over the steep hill which leads to the Bedford Highway.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.